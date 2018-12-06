Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.57

Shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 60145 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXAS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a research report on Thursday. They set a “weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.63.

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $281.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Abraxas Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $41.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.37 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abraxas Petroleum Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Abraxas Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $511,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 717,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 284,577 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 258,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Abraxas Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,148,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,633,452 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,622,000 after acquiring an additional 847,643 shares in the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

