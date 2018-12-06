Accident Compensation Corp Raises Holdings in Celgene Co. (CELG)

Accident Compensation Corp boosted its position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Accident Compensation Corp’s holdings in Celgene were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Celgene by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Celgene by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,279,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $919,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,257 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 203,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,187,000 after buying an additional 109,292 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 18,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 674,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,565,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CELG opened at $72.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.50. Celgene Co. has a twelve month low of $66.62 and a twelve month high of $110.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.27. Celgene had a return on equity of 108.76% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CELG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Mizuho set a $117.00 price objective on Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a report on Thursday, October 11th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $112.00 price objective on Celgene and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.99.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

