Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) Shares Sold by Partner Fund Management L.P.

Partner Fund Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,925,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,124,814 shares during the quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P.’s holdings in Accuray were worth $17,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray in the second quarter worth about $112,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 113.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 14,508 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray in the second quarter worth about $162,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 37.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 168.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 94,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 59,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARAY. BidaskClub downgraded Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Accuray from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accuray in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Accuray in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accuray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

In other Accuray news, CEO Joshua Levine purchased 25,000 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $118,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,356,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,171. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 8,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $39,253.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,746.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,378 shares of company stock valued at $218,502 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY opened at $3.97 on Thursday. Accuray Incorporated has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.04 million, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $95.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 42.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

