Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACOR. BidaskClub raised Acorda Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Acorda Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 price objective on Acorda Therapeutics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $31.00 price objective on Acorda Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acorda Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.03. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $36.35. The company has a market cap of $882.21 million, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.45.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Acorda Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lorin Randall sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total transaction of $38,041.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 32,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $616,739.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 733,451 shares of company stock worth $13,797,904. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia.

