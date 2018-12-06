Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.89.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AYI. JMP Securities set a $170.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 40.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,591,000 after acquiring an additional 151,295 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 45.3% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 63,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 19,755 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 50.0% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 21.9% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 5,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AYI stock opened at $120.00 on Thursday. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $109.98 and a one year high of $186.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.55.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 3rd. The electronics maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and controls products and solutions, such as recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, landscape, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

