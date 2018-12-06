Adecoagro SA (AGRO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,989 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.10% of Adecoagro worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adecoagro by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Adecoagro by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 77,852 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Adecoagro by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,013,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after acquiring an additional 478,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Adecoagro by 306.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 77,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 58,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Adecoagro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adecoagro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NYSE:AGRO opened at $7.11 on Thursday. Adecoagro SA has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $863.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.88 and a beta of 0.69.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a positive return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $178.74 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adecoagro SA will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

