ADT (ADT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ADT (NYSE:ADT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

Get ADT alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ADT. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ADT in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ADT from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ADT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ADT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.30.

ADT stock opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. ADT has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $13.02.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The security and automation business reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the second quarter worth about $55,009,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,153,515 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $48,392,000 after buying an additional 199,967 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 9.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,158,488 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $29,659,000 after buying an additional 269,816 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 27.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,664,714 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $25,022,000 after buying an additional 575,829 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 5,041.8% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,565,779 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $13,544,000 after buying an additional 1,535,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of burglary, video, access control, fire and smoke alarm, and medical alert solutions to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers professionally monitored security solutions; and interactive home and business automation solutions that are designed to control access, react to movement, and sense carbon monoxide, flooding, and changes in temperature or other environmental conditions, as well as address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADT (ADT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.