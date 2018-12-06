Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,767,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 214,770 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.41% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $16,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADVM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 76.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 9,937 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 169.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 21,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.93% of the company’s stock.
ADVM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $12.00 price target on Adverum Biotechnologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.30.
Shares of NASDAQ ADVM opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 3.78. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $8.59.
Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. Adverum Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 3,582.48% and a negative return on equity of 30.38%. Research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Adverum Biotechnologies Profile
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates that target serious rare and ocular diseases. It leverages its adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based directed evolution platform to develop products. The company's pipeline of product candidates include ADVM-043 to treat alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial; and ADVM-053 for hereditary angioedema disease, which is in preclinical stage; as well as ADVM-022 and ADVM-032 for wet age-related macular degeneration disease, which are in preclinical stage.
