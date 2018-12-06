Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,767,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 214,770 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.41% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $16,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADVM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 76.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 9,937 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 169.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 21,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

ADVM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $12.00 price target on Adverum Biotechnologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.30.

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 3.78. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $8.59.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. Adverum Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 3,582.48% and a negative return on equity of 30.38%. Research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/adverum-biotechnologies-inc-advm-shares-bought-by-jpmorgan-chase-co.html.

Adverum Biotechnologies Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates that target serious rare and ocular diseases. It leverages its adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based directed evolution platform to develop products. The company's pipeline of product candidates include ADVM-043 to treat alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial; and ADVM-053 for hereditary angioedema disease, which is in preclinical stage; as well as ADVM-022 and ADVM-032 for wet age-related macular degeneration disease, which are in preclinical stage.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.