Adzcoin (ADZ) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $90.00

Adzcoin (CURRENCY:ADZ) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 6th. One Adzcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and CoinExchange. Adzcoin has a market cap of $148,736.00 and approximately $90.00 worth of Adzcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Adzcoin has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aston (ATX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00016017 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000319 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000026 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin Coin Profile

Adzcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. Adzcoin’s total supply is 45,009,075 coins. Adzcoin’s official message board is forum.adzbuzz.com. The official website for Adzcoin is adzcoin.org. Adzcoin’s official Twitter account is @adzbuzz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Block reward halving every 12 monthsDifficulty re-targeting using the multipool-resistant DigiShield “

Adzcoin Coin Trading

Adzcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adzcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adzcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adzcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

