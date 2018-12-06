Aetna Inc (AET) Stake Decreased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) by 84.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,684 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aetna were worth $6,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aetna by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,539,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Aetna by 3,076.7% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Aetna in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Aetna by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 243,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,665,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Aetna by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AET stock opened at $212.70 on Thursday. Aetna Inc has a twelve month low of $166.88 and a twelve month high of $213.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.13. Aetna had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aetna Inc will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AET. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Aetna from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Aetna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Aetna from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Aetna in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.10.

Aetna Profile

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

