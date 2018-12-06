Agilent Technologies Inc (A) Holdings Boosted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 170.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,649,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,668,360 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies makes up 1.6% of Marshall Wace LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $186,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $565,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,071,000. Meridian Management Co. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,419,000 after acquiring an additional 40,462 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $106,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dominique Grau sold 8,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $658,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,650,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,683 shares of company stock worth $2,499,491.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded down $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $71.91. 3,505,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,110. Agilent Technologies Inc has a one year low of $60.42 and a one year high of $75.11. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.75 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Cleveland Research downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

