Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) Position Lifted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736,646 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,294 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.31% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $25,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 278.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,668,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,461,000 after buying an additional 2,699,518 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,056,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,187,783 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,671,000 after buying an additional 344,435 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,932,416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,089,000 after buying an additional 36,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,827,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,483,000 after buying an additional 268,800 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEM. National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $45.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.25.

NYSE:AEM opened at $36.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05 and a beta of -0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $49.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $518.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.68 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

