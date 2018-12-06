AIA International Ltd Has $73.49 Million Holdings in Baidu Inc (BIDU)

AIA International Ltd decreased its position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 318,866 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Baidu makes up 21.7% of AIA International Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. AIA International Ltd owned 0.09% of Baidu worth $73,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 74.1% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 57.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. 60.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BIDU shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $313.00 price objective on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $182.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. Baidu Inc has a 1-year low of $175.32 and a 1-year high of $284.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “AIA International Ltd Has $73.49 Million Holdings in Baidu Inc (BIDU)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/aia-international-ltd-has-73-49-million-holdings-in-baidu-inc-bidu.html.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.