Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.23

Shares of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.23 and last traded at $22.39, with a volume of 894306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.86.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIMT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Roth Capital set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $33.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.70.

Get Aimmune Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of -0.13.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Aimmune Therapeutics news, insider Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas acquired 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $100,594.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 10.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 21.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 20.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 27.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/aimmune-therapeutics-aimt-sets-new-12-month-low-at-22-23.html.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.