AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AK Steel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.14. AK Steel reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AK Steel will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AK Steel.

Get AK Steel alerts:

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. AK Steel had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 45.52%.

AKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised AK Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Clarkson Capital raised AK Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Bank of America raised AK Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine downgraded AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on AK Steel in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.36.

In other news, CEO Roger K. Newport purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,729.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of AK Steel by 1,136.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AK Steel in the second quarter worth about $117,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AK Steel by 105.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 13,037 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in shares of AK Steel by 21,958.8% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 29,864 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AK Steel in the second quarter worth about $140,000. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AKS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,443,986. The company has a market cap of $975.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. AK Steel has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $6.80.

About AK Steel

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, stainless, and electrical steels, and tubular products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AK Steel (AKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AK Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AK Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.