Alerus Financial NA Reduces Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Alerus Financial NA lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,146 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Alerus Financial NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,622,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,118,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981,233 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $404,980,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 61.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,525,090 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $864,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,083 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,898,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,616,652 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,623,329,000 after purchasing an additional 710,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Raymond James set a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.48.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.41, for a total transaction of $5,268,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,720,112 shares in the company, valued at $453,094,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 26,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.65, for a total transaction of $7,045,831.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,428 shares of company stock valued at $16,232,134 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $278.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $270.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.48 and a 1-year high of $287.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $56.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

