Alfa Financial Software (ALFA) Shares Down 11.5%

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA) fell 11.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 123.60 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 123.60 ($1.62). 206,035 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 335,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 139.60 ($1.82).

ALFA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alfa Financial Software from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Alfa Financial Software from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th.

About Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA)

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its solutions include point of sale, such as Web-based quotation, multiple channels, and templates and business rules; originations, including credit and document management, and workflow and business rules; contract management comprising leases and loans, reporting and business intelligence, customer, asset and contract management, and bad debt management; and wholesale consisting of dealer portal, audit, and entire unit lifecycle.

