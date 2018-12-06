Algert Global LLC Grows Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

Algert Global LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies accounts for 0.9% of Algert Global LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 391.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $1,165,563.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,054,367.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $106,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,683 shares of company stock valued at $2,499,491.

A opened at $72.91 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $60.42 and a 52-week high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.75 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on A shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Cleveland Research cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

