Algert Global LLC Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (FSS)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,649 shares during the period. Federal Signal makes up approximately 0.8% of Algert Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.22% of Federal Signal worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,186,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,654,000 after purchasing an additional 555,538 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 2,190.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 443,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 423,954 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,911,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,859,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 619,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 362,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

FSS opened at $22.40 on Thursday. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The conglomerate reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $269.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 55,000 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $1,272,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 290,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,727,445.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

