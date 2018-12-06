Algert Global LLC Sells 11,678 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (MLR)

Algert Global LLC cut its holdings in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,678 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Miller Industries worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Miller Industries by 18.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Miller Industries by 6.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,646 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Miller Industries by 29.5% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 31,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Miller Industries by 73.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Miller Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 956,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Miller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

NYSE MLR opened at $28.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $319.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.64. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $29.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $195.69 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers, such as conventional tow trucks and recovery vehicles that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

