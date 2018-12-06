Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at TD Securities

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $11.50 to $12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.40.

NYSE AQN opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $366.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.48 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 207,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 18.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 739,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 175,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,916 shares during the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. The company generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

