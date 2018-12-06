Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Position Reduced by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 318.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,508,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,207,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,608,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,968,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,882 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,051,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $997,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,727 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,108,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,708,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 576.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,683,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,334 shares in the last quarter. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.05.

BABA stock traded down $6.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.08. The company had a trading volume of 233,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,129,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $130.06 and a twelve month high of $211.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

