Alliance Wealth Management Group Raises Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)

Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,575 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 3.8% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Alliance Wealth Management Group owned about 0.23% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $6,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $110,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $260,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $260,000. GenWealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $295,000.

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $52.13 on Thursday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $51.31 and a one year high of $53.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.1076 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd.

