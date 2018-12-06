Alliance Wealth Management Group Sells 11,397 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)

Alliance Wealth Management Group reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 64.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,397 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $42.21 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $43.51.

