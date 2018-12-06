Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $16.28 Million Holdings in Stepan (SCL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 85.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 86,337 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.83% of Stepan worth $16,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Stepan by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stepan by 468.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 17,023 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Stepan during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in Stepan by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 17,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stepan by 363.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Stepan alerts:

In other Stepan news, VP Robert Victor Slone sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $300,477.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,998.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Frank Pacholec sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $44,745.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,774.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,255 shares of company stock worth $775,225. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SCL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Stepan in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Stepan in a report on Wednesday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $76.97 on Thursday. Stepan has a one year low of $68.09 and a one year high of $90.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/alliancebernstein-l-p-has-16-28-million-holdings-in-stepan-scl.html.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, and lubricating ingredients.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.