Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 3,784 Shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (AAXN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.55% of Axon Enterprise worth $21,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 14.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 19.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 5.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 24.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.82.

NASDAQ AAXN opened at $43.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 161.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. Axon Enterprise Inc has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $76.45.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.06 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 6.26%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $68,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,477.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,538,587.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $201,535. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons, and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; consumer CEWs; and replacement cartridges and consumables, as well as performance power magazines.

