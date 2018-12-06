Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 120,840 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (ABX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,027,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 120,840 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.17% of Barrick Gold worth $22,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $1,582,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $790,000. Ronna Sue Cohen bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 351.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 184,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 257,484 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 2.6% during the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 568,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the period. 56.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.96.

Shares of ABX stock opened at $13.13 on Thursday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $15.52. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.24 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

