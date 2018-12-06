Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,861,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,297,919,000 after buying an additional 128,040 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 134,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,938,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,939,000 after buying an additional 17,925,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,249,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,682,000 after buying an additional 24,188 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,740,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,840,000 after buying an additional 159,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 115,058.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,387,599 shares during the last quarter. 30.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Alphabet from $1,080.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,355.00 to $1,465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,515.00 target price (up previously from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,350.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,330.17.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,062.47 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $984.00 and a 52-week high of $1,291.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market cap of $739.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $2.52. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 45.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

