Alphacat (ACAT) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. Alphacat has a market cap of $746,296.00 and $208,247.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alphacat has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar. One Alphacat token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00008924 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00027033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.46 or 0.02751003 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00141548 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00180413 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.97 or 0.09652273 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Alphacat Token Profile

Alphacat launched on August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io. The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official.

Alphacat Token Trading

Alphacat can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, HitBTC, Kucoin, Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

