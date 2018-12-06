Alta Mesa Resources (AMR) PT Lowered to $6.50 at Goldman Sachs Group

Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) had its target price lowered by Goldman Sachs Group to $6.50 in a research report released on Sunday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Alta Mesa Resources from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Mesa Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alta Mesa Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $8.70 price target on shares of Alta Mesa Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alta Mesa Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.14.

NASDAQ AMR opened at $1.61 on Friday. Alta Mesa Resources has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alta Mesa Resources will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Alta Mesa Resources declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 14th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Bayou City Energy Management L acquired 311,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,471,555.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Alta Mesa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Alta Mesa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alta Mesa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Alta Mesa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Alta Mesa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

About Alta Mesa Resources

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. It also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma.

