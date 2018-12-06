Alta Mesa Resources (AMR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.45

Alta Mesa Resources Inc (NASDAQ:AMR) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 117477 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alta Mesa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alta Mesa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Alta Mesa Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alta Mesa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.70 target price on shares of Alta Mesa Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alta Mesa Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.14.

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alta Mesa Resources Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Alta Mesa Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 14th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Alta Mesa Resources news, Director Bayou City Energy Management L bought 311,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,471,555.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Alta Mesa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Alta Mesa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alta Mesa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Alta Mesa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alta Mesa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 50.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. It also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma.

