Amazon.com (AMZN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co restated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note published on Monday. They currently have a $2,100.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Independent Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $1,840.00 to $2,215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,096.01.

AMZN stock opened at $1,668.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,124.74 and a 52-week high of $2,050.50. The company has a market cap of $815.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $56.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,506.94, for a total transaction of $1,853,536.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,573.11, for a total value of $687,449.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,842 shares of company stock valued at $42,513,241 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 180,406.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,848,415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842,959 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 700,301.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,999,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,010,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998,724 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 198,956.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,340,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,599,653 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,288,105,000 after acquiring an additional 516,913 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 799.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $480,471,000 after acquiring an additional 251,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

