Amazon.com (AMZN) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush set a $2,100.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Macquarie reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,096.01.

AMZN stock opened at $1,668.40 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,124.74 and a 12-month high of $2,050.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $815.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.68, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $56.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,506.94, for a total transaction of $1,853,536.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,981.72, for a total value of $3,963,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,817,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,842 shares of company stock worth $42,513,241. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 31.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,285 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $139,868,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 44.3% during the first quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 12,827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,537 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

