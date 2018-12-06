Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,073.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 10th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,185.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,075.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $1,840.00 to $2,215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,668.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 366.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.70. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,124.74 and a 12-month high of $2,050.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. The firm had revenue of $56.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 4.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Zapolsky sold 1,929 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,566.09, for a total transaction of $3,020,987.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 437 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,573.11, for a total value of $687,449.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,842 shares of company stock worth $42,513,241. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors increased its position in Amazon.com by 657.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in Amazon.com by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 76 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

