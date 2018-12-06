AmBase (ABCP) vs. Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) Head to Head Contrast

AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP) and Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.4% of Spirit Realty Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 41.4% of AmBase shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Spirit Realty Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AmBase and Spirit Realty Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmBase N/A -5.94% -5.05% Spirit Realty Capital 20.95% 4.27% 2.00%

Dividends

Spirit Realty Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. AmBase does not pay a dividend. Spirit Realty Capital pays out 58.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Spirit Realty Capital has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AmBase and Spirit Realty Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmBase 0 0 0 0 N/A Spirit Realty Capital 1 4 3 0 2.25

Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus target price of $8.55, suggesting a potential upside of 10.18%. Given Spirit Realty Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spirit Realty Capital is more favorable than AmBase.

Volatility and Risk

AmBase has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit Realty Capital has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AmBase and Spirit Realty Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmBase N/A N/A -$48.05 million N/A N/A Spirit Realty Capital $668.96 million 4.97 $77.14 million $0.85 9.13

Spirit Realty Capital has higher revenue and earnings than AmBase.

Summary

Spirit Realty Capital beats AmBase on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

AmBase Company Profile

AmBase Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it invested in a real estate development property in New York, New York; and owned, operated, and managed a commercial office building. AmBase Corporation was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties. As of September 30, 2018, our diversified portfolio was comprised of 1,523 properties, including properties securing mortgage loans made by the Company. Our properties, with an aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 28.7 million square feet, are leased to approximately 252 tenants across 49 states and 32 industries.

