AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) Receives $22.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.36.

AMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 17th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Friday, October 19th.

In other AMC Entertainment news, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $327,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,939.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda America Investment Holdi sold 75,826,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $138,005,007.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 141.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth $165,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth $166,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

AMC stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.40. 786,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,514. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 0.76. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -89.89%.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2017, it owned, operated, or had interests in 649 theatres with a total of 8,224 screens in the United States; and 365 theatres and 2,945 screens internationally.

