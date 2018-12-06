AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on December 26th

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th.

AMC Entertainment has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. AMC Entertainment has a payout ratio of 615.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect AMC Entertainment to earn $0.43 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 186.0%.

NYSE:AMC opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 0.76. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $327,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,939.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wanda America Investment Holdi sold 75,826,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $138,005,007.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMC shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.81.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2017, it owned, operated, or had interests in 649 theatres with a total of 8,224 screens in the United States; and 365 theatres and 2,945 screens internationally.

