American Finance Trust Inc (AFIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 7th

American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th.

American Finance Trust stock opened at $13.28 on Thursday. American Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.20). American Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $74.89 million during the quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Lisa Kabnick purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $75,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward M. Jr. Weil purchased 4,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $75,188.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,636 shares of company stock valued at $175,404.

WARNING: “American Finance Trust Inc (AFIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 7th” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/american-finance-trust-inc-afin-to-go-ex-dividend-on-december-7th.html.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.