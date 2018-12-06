American International Group Inc (AIG) Receives $60.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.03.

AIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Argus lowered their price target on American International Group from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price target on American International Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price target on American International Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on American International Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd.

Get American International Group alerts:

NYSE:AIG traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,640,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,481,893. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.29 and a fifty-two week high of $65.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.49.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.40). American International Group had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 93,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,957,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 16.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in American International Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 254,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,524,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.