American International Group Inc. Has $5.96 Million Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $5,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,537,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 421,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 5,455.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,350,000 after acquiring an additional 332,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 13.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Alan D. Wilson sold 111,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $15,605,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,739,159.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia A. Little sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.13, for a total value of $730,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,904.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,200 shares of company stock valued at $30,747,866. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock opened at $151.56 on Thursday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12 month low of $98.34 and a 12 month high of $154.32. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.83%.

MKC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Sunday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a $130.00 target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

