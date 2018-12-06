American International Group Inc. Sells 7,953 Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,953 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 133,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 32,582 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Newell Brands by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 146,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Newell Brands by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 713,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,410,000 after acquiring an additional 23,731 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Newell Brands by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,843,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,544,000 after acquiring an additional 877,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NYSE NWL opened at $23.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. Newell Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.55. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

In other Newell Brands news, SVP James L. Cunningham III sold 22,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $523,661.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,677.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett Icahn bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWL. Citigroup boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research restated a “strong sell” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price target on Newell Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. TheStreet cut Newell Brands from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.73.

WARNING: “American International Group Inc. Sells 7,953 Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NWL)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/american-international-group-inc-sells-7953-shares-of-newell-brands-inc-nwl.html.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.