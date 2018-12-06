American Vanguard (AVD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.20

American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.20 and last traded at $15.31, with a volume of 9745 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.75 million, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.10.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. American Vanguard’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Vanguard Corp. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Vanguard in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in American Vanguard by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in American Vanguard in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in American Vanguard in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Vanguard by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

About American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

