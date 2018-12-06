Americas Silver (USAS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Americas Silver Corporation is a silver mining company. It primarily owns and operates the Cosalá Operations in Sinaloa, Mexico and the Galena Mine Complex in Idaho, USA. Americas Silver Corporation is based in TORONTO,ONTARIO. “

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on Americas Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th.

USAS opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. Americas Silver has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $4.65.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $11.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.88 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Americas Silver stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,216,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282,215 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned 2.82% of Americas Silver worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Americas Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of precious metals and polymetallic mineral properties in the Americas. It principally owns 100% interests in the Nuestra SeÃ±ora silver-zinc-copper-lead mine, San Rafael silver-zinc-lead mine, and Zone 120 silver-copper exploration project located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

