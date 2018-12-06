AMETEK (AME) Shares Down 5.3%

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) shares dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $72.00 and last traded at $72.08. Approximately 2,118,563 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,637,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.09.

AME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.46%.

In other news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 29,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $2,442,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,709,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $117,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,958.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,117,580. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AME. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,178,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,878 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,647,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,084 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 478.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 727,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,524,000 after purchasing an additional 601,349 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,825,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,296,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,544,000 after purchasing an additional 498,391 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Company Profile (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

