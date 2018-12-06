AMETEK, Inc. (AME) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,419 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of AMETEK worth $11,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 36,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other AMETEK news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,958.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.14 per share, with a total value of $146,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,281.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,117,580 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $72.08 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $64.91 and a one year high of $81.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

AME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AMETEK from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AMETEK from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Stephens began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AMETEK from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “AMETEK, Inc. (AME) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/ametek-inc-ame-shares-sold-by-great-west-life-assurance-co-can.html.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.