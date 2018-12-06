AMP Capital Investors Ltd Purchases 29,121 Shares of CGI (GIB)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its position in shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 27.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,121 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in CGI were worth $8,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of CGI by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,999,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,670,000 after purchasing an additional 170,475 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of CGI by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,881,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,039,000 after purchasing an additional 20,888 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,097,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of CGI by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 193,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of CGI by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 440,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,402,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIB opened at $63.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. CGI has a 1 year low of $52.54 and a 1 year high of $66.53. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. CGI had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CGI will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GIB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Desjardins upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CGI from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

About CGI

CGI Group Inc provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada and internationally. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities. The company offers application development, integration, and maintenance services; technology infrastructure management services; and business process services, such as collections and payroll management.

