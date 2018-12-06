Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC) Holdings Trimmed by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,294,082 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 343,090 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.45% of Anadarko Petroleum worth $154,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,305 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,780 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 972.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 89,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 80,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Anadarko Petroleum alerts:

Several research firms have commented on APC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anadarko Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. MKM Partners began coverage on Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Anadarko Petroleum from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Anadarko Petroleum from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Monday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

Shares of NYSE:APC opened at $52.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $46.80 and a 1 year high of $76.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of -27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.49.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. This is a boost from Anadarko Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.02%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC) Holdings Trimmed by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/anadarko-petroleum-co-apc-holdings-trimmed-by-epoch-investment-partners-inc.html.

Anadarko Petroleum Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC).

Receive News & Ratings for Anadarko Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadarko Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.