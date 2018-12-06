Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on December 26th

Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the oil and gas development company on Wednesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. This is an increase from Anadarko Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Anadarko Petroleum has decreased its dividend by an average of 41.3% per year over the last three years. Anadarko Petroleum has a dividend payout ratio of 40.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Anadarko Petroleum to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

Anadarko Petroleum stock opened at $52.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.49. Anadarko Petroleum has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $76.70.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 11.49%. Anadarko Petroleum’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Anadarko Petroleum will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Anadarko Petroleum from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut their price objective on Anadarko Petroleum to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $85.00 target price on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Anadarko Petroleum from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $89.00 target price on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

