Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Stake Increased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 287.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 7.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $272,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $1,013,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 16.7% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 7.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Summit Insights raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.52.

Shares of ADI opened at $90.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.62 and a 1-year high of $103.59.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 20.88%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $928,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,766.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock worth $4,601,096 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

