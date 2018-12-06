Analysts Anticipate ACCO Brands Co. (ACCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.43. ACCO Brands posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $507.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research set a $13.00 price target on shares of ACCO Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

In other news, VP Neal V. Fenwick purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $80,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 520,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,193,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Pamela R. Schneider purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,482.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 19,647 shares of company stock worth $156,253 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCO. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 710.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 2,604.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

ACCO traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.46. 1,199,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.66. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.17%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets, consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; stapling, punching, laminating, binding, and shredding products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others, which are primarily used in schools, homes, and businesses.

